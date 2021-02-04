Gautrain puts brakes on big expansion plans





The Gautrain Management Agency says its plans to expand its services which would have given residents of Soweto and Cosmo City easy access will not happen by 2024.

The GAM has also cancelled its tenders first issued in 2019 seeking to buy second-hand trains from abroad.

The project is not on hold, it's just that our original estimates that we would be starting work by 2024 do not seem that realistic anymore. William Dachs, Chief Operating Officer - Gautrain Management Agency

It is not all bad news, we are greatly encouraged by the infrastructure we are getting. William Dachs, Chief Operating Officer - Gautrain Management Agency

