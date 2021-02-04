WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches GBV fund
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday is launching a private sector-led, multi-sectoral gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) fund.
Last year, Ramaphosa declared the scourge of gender-based violence a second pandemic which the country had to contend while it also faced the coronavirus pandemic.
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches GBV fund
