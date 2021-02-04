Cupcakes of Hope on a mission to raise over R500,000 for little cancer warriors
Cupcakes 4 Kids with Cancer fundraising initiative is encouraging South Africans to put on their aprons and get baking for charity.
Cupcakes of Hope is a non-profit and public benefit organisation dedicated to raising funds to assist not only the financial and emotional needs of the warriors and their families fighting the disease but also to help drive awareness about early cancer detection in children, through the love of baking.
Joining us on the line to share more on this is Sandy Cipriano, founder of Cupcakes of Hope.
Cupcakes of Hope was established in 2012. We hosted South Africa's first National Cupcake Day in September 2012 and it literally grew from where we only had a handful of patients to where we are now helping over 100 children every single month.Sandy Cipriano, Founder - Cupcakes of Hope
ALSO READ: 'The quicker we can start treatment, the quicker we get on a road to recovery
We're paying for their medical bills as well as day-to-day expenses. It is community-driven. We've got patients as young as three years old up until 19 years old. It is an amazing thing to just stand together and bake.Sandy Cipriano, Founder - Cupcakes of Hope
Last year we weren't able to host the National Cupcake Day, which was, unfortunately, a big blow for our cause because the previous year we had raised over R2-million on the day, which enabled us to do what we do on a monthly basis.Sandy Cipriano, Founder - Cupcakes of Hope
Today we are celebrating World Cancer Day but another special day for us is the 15th of February, National Child Cancer Day. This is where we want to encourage everybody out there, the closet bakers, to come out and bake a beautiful cupcake, invite your friends, neighbours and the people at work, and for a R10 or R20 donation they can to contribute to our cause.Sandy Cipriano, Founder - Cupcakes of Hope
The cupcakes idea has a little bit of a sad beginning. A close friend of ours lost her three-year-old daughter to cancer. The journey that they had to go through just got into my heart to help other children in the same position.Sandy Cipriano, Founder - Cupcakes of Hope
I come from the restaurant industry. We hosted a little fundraiser in the first year and we raised R5,000 for one patient. The second year it became R50,000 and then by the third year we wanted to make it a big challenge and we incorporate cupcakes and we intended to break a world record, which we did and raised over R200,000.Sandy Cipriano, Founder - Cupcakes of Hope
Listen below for the full interview...
