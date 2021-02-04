Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
CAPE TOWN - Bus company Putco is set to retrench 214 staff members as a result of financial distress.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in passenger numbers.
Additional costs for buying personal protective equipment and disinfecting busses after each trip added to the financial burden.
Managers say they'd met with government as well as the Southern African Bus Operators Association since March last year to request financial relief but had been unsuccessful in their efforts.
Putco spokesperson Pride Anozie said: “We ended up losing quite a few passengers and as a company, we need to align our expenditure with our reduced income. It is not something we are happy with, but unfortunately, for the sustainability of the company, that is the process we have to undergo.”
The move comes after bus company Greyhound/Citiliner announced on Wednesday that it would also be shutting down after operating for 40 years. The bus service's last trip will be on 14 February.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
More from Business
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to pay for vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients
"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
More from Local
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to pay for vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Cupcakes of Hope on a mission to raise over R500,000 for little cancer warriors
Cupcakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano says they are paying for children's medical bills as well as day-to-day expenses.Read More
Gautrain puts brakes on big expansion plans
Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs says they are encouraged by the infrastructure they are getting.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches GBV fund
Last year, Ramaphosa declared the scourge of gender-based violence a second pandemic, which the country had to contend while it also faced the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
We cannot rely on Arthur Fraser anymore - Popcru
Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo explains why they want Arthur Fraser to be removed from the department.Read More
Constitutional Court finds parts of Rica law unconstitutional
Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Sam Sole explains why they took the case to ConCourt.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More
Consumer Commission probes retailers amid sudden garlic and ginger price spike
Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says if the profit margin was about 20%, why should it suddenly be 110%?Read More
Warning of disruptive rain for Gauteng
Gauteng Weather has warned of possible localised mudslides, rockfalls, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions.Read More