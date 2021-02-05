261 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and 3,751 infections recorded





Two hundred and sixty-one people have died after contracting the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 45, 605 since the begging of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 3,751 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 1, 466, 767 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

RELATED: As 4,058 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 398 people succumb to virus

The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1, 327, 186 people having recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 466 767, the total number of deaths is 45 605 and the total number of recoveries is 1 327 186. pic.twitter.com/2aI9MQAD3d — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 4, 2021