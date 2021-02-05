261 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and 3,751 infections recorded
Two hundred and sixty-one people have died after contracting the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 45, 605 since the begging of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded 3,751 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 1, 466, 767 since the first case was recorded in March last year.
The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1, 327, 186 people having recovered.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 466 767, the total number of deaths is 45 605 and the total number of recoveries is 1 327 186. pic.twitter.com/2aI9MQAD3d— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 4, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 04 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 4, 2021
More from Local
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Cupcakes of Hope on a mission to raise over R500,000 for little cancer warriors
Cupcakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano says they are paying for children's medical bills as well as day-to-day expenses.Read More
Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in passenger numbers.Read More
Gautrain puts brakes on big expansion plans
Gautrain Management Agency CEO William Dachs says they are encouraged by the infrastructure they are getting.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches GBV fund
Last year, Ramaphosa declared the scourge of gender-based violence a second pandemic, which the country had to contend while it also faced the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
We cannot rely on Arthur Fraser anymore - Popcru
Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo explains why they want Arthur Fraser to be removed from the department.Read More
Constitutional Court finds parts of Rica law unconstitutional
Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Sam Sole explains why they took the case to ConCourt.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More