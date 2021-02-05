Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni
As the country battles the coronavirus, civil servants are in the front lines.
However, it's also a contentious time in the civil service, with labour unions in a fiery stand-off with their employer, the government, over the non-payment of salary increases this past year.
Can needs to be done to turn around the public service?
Bongani Bingwa chats to newly appointed Public Service Commission commissioner Dr Somadoda Fikeni to give more insight on the matter.
We may have the best ideas and the best policy plans but if you don't have state capacity, you will have service delivery problems, corruption and policies will never be implemented.Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission
If the public service is professionalised, that will insulate public service from political instability, he adds.
You have countries where coalition governments collapse, but because the public service has been professionalised, the business of the state continues. We need to depoliticise and defactionalise public service when people are recruited.Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
