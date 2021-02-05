Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 12:05
The SIU announces the outcomes of PPE tender fraud probe. - Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Load-shedding returns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:10
The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Member of Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, James Selfe- Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Do we need laws to impeach a former president?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
A tea party like no other: Malema & Masina set to meet with Zuma today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
SIU to provide update on probe into PPE scandal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Today at 12:27
Ahmad Kathrada foundation responds to letter to thank India
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neeshan Balton
Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Today at 12:27
SA's true death toll from Covid-19 could be among highest in the world per capita, research shows
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:37
Prasa gunning for axed executives in massive clean up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zukiswa Zukie Vuka
Zukie Vuka
Today at 12:37
The amazing state of (some) South African dam levels. - Post Tropical Cyclone Eloise.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 12:40
Western Cape's shrinking number of Afrikaans classes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Pluddemann - Senior lecturer in department of language education at University of the Western Cape
Today at 12:41
Eskom has released an announcement that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from today 5 February until Sunday, 7 February.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
‘Jaba Jaba’: Ndlovu Youth Choir encourages SA to get vaccinated.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Garth Japhet and the power of storytelling
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Japhet backup landline
Garth Japhet
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Liana Roodt
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon till Sunday The power utility Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 12 pm till Sunday evening. 5 February 2021 9:55 AM
261 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and 3,751 infections recorded The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1, 327, 186 people having recovered. 5 February 2021 6:23 AM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Local
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans. 4 February 2021 2:14 PM
View all Politics
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by... 4 February 2021 6:35 PM
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients "Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist." 4 February 2021 11:44 AM
View all Business
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni

5 February 2021 7:50 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Public Service
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Civil servants

Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around.

As the country battles the coronavirus, civil servants are in the front lines.

However, it's also a contentious time in the civil service, with labour unions in a fiery stand-off with their employer, the government, over the non-payment of salary increases this past year.

RELATED: We cannot rely on Arthur Fraser anymore - Popcru

Can needs to be done to turn around the public service?

Bongani Bingwa chats to newly appointed Public Service Commission commissioner Dr Somadoda Fikeni to give more insight on the matter.

We may have the best ideas and the best policy plans but if you don't have state capacity, you will have service delivery problems, corruption and policies will never be implemented.

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

If the public service is professionalised, that will insulate public service from political instability, he adds.

You have countries where coalition governments collapse, but because the public service has been professionalised, the business of the state continues. We need to depoliticise and defactionalise public service when people are recruited.

Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

Listen below to the full conversation:




5 February 2021 7:50 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Public Service
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Civil servants

More from Politics

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM

It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour

4 February 2021 2:14 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia

4 February 2021 1:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter reflects on the EFF leader asking former president for a tea date as well as the ANC SG defense of Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected

3 February 2021 3:43 PM

Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity

3 February 2021 12:47 PM

BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

3 February 2021 11:20 AM

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

2 February 2021 6:29 PM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Consumer Commission probes retailers amid sudden garlic and ginger price spike

Local

261 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and 3,751 infections recorded

Local

Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni

Politics

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon till Sunday

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: SIU updates media on PPE scandal probe

5 February 2021 11:04 AM

Stage 2 load shedding returns from midday today, says Eskom

5 February 2021 9:57 AM

WATCH LIVE: MP James Selfe returns to Zondo Commission

5 February 2021 9:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA