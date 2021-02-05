



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare

Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral

A woman has gone viral for using extreme ways to save money like using only one lightbulb for the whole house and peeling bananas before weighing them at the supermarket.

Click here to watch the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: