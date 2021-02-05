Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon until Sunday
Power utility Eskom says it will implement load shedding stage 2 today from noon till Sunday evening.
#Loadshedding We regret to inform you that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm today until Sunday evening. More information to follow shortly— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021
Eskom to implement Stage 2 #loadshedding from 12:00 until Sunday at 23:00 pic.twitter.com/MhRsOPymUO
