SAA employees were supposed to have been paid in January - DPE





The Department of Public Enterprises says it does not know why the business rescue practitioners at the South Africa Airways (SAA) did not pay employees by end of January.

On Wednesday, minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament that the business rescue practitioners could not be a law unto themselves.

Public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi tells Clement Manyathela that the R200 million practitioners paid themselves will be looked into.

We made funds to be available for the non-management staff in 2020. We had made our expectations very clear that the latest end of January those employees should have been paid. Kgathatso Tlhakudi, DG - Department of Public Enterprises

The business is not under our control, it is under the business rescue practitioners. We can make our expectations known but we have no means of making those to be expectations met. Kgathatso Tlhakudi, DG - Department of Public Enterprises

On the other hand, Putco bus company has announced it will be retrenching 214 employees.

The company has a fleet of 1,400 buses and transports more than 210,000 passengers daily.

The main issue here is that the bus industry was promised relief from the government in terms of dealing with the specific restrictions that were put down during the lockdown. Franco Pisapia, MD - Putco

That relief has not been forthcoming at this point and therefore we are forced to retrench people. Franco Pisapia, MD - Putco

