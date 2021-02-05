What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema?
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema will on Friday be meeting with former president Jacob Zuma for the much anticipated and much publicised tea party.
Malema and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina are scheduled to meet with Zuma in a bid to convince him to return to the state capture commission.
RELATED: This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia
The former president earlier this week said he would not be attending the commission’s proceedings citing he would rather go to jail than do so.
In a tweet Malema requested a meeting and Zuma agreed.
Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia to give more insight on the matter.
I think is such a clever play by both Malema and Masina to look like the peace makers and look like the voice of reason.Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : EWN
More from Politics
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla
After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More
This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia
Eyewitness News reporter reflects on the EFF leader asking former president for a tea date as well as the ANC SG defense of Zuma.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected
Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.Read More
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity
BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation.Read More
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission.Read More