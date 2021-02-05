What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema?





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema will on Friday be meeting with former president Jacob Zuma for the much anticipated and much publicised tea party.

Malema and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina are scheduled to meet with Zuma in a bid to convince him to return to the state capture commission.

The former president earlier this week said he would not be attending the commission’s proceedings citing he would rather go to jail than do so.

In a tweet Malema requested a meeting and Zuma agreed.

Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia to give more insight on the matter.

I think is such a clever play by both Malema and Masina to look like the peace makers and look like the voice of reason. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

