SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world'





A warning from Health Minister Zweli Kkhize warns South Africans to be ready for a third wave of the coronavirus. South is the worst country affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, and yet we've just procured a million doses of the vaccine.

Mkhize was addressing a dialogue on the impact of the pandemic in Africa and he warned that all of this means that the supply to Africa of the vaccine may not be near enough to create herd immunity against the virus.

At the same time, News24 reported this morning that on analysis of the data on excess deaths in South Africa, we could have a much higher death toll from COVID-19 than we think and that could place us among the highest in the world per capita.

Kyle Cowan, a News24 reporter, wrote that article and joins us.

Researchers from the South African Medica Research Council and the University of Cape Town have since April last year taken a look at the actual number of deaths that have been reported to the Department of Home Affairs in any given week and compared that with what we see reported from the Health Minister on COVID-19 deaths. Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24

They have picked up what we call excess deaths ... as it stands the excess deaths are estimated to be over by 132,00, which includes COVID-19 deaths. So, we're looking at possibly conservatively between 90,000 and 105,000 deaths from COVID-19. Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24

Last year when we first raised this issue with the Department of Health, they told us that just because these excess deaths are happening at the same time as the surge in COVID-19 cases it doesn't necessarily mean they are connected. Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24

The department has so far refused to acknowledge that it could be that the official death toll is underreported. If it is true that anywhere between 70,000 and 80,000 of the 132,000 excess deaths are linked to COVID-19, it would put South Africa's mortality per capita from the coronavirus up among the worst in the world, Belgium, Slovenia and the UK. Kyle Cowan, Journalist - News24

