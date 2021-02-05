SIU probing PPE contracts worth R13.3bn
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit said that it had received 189 procurement irregularities relating to personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts nationally.
SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, has released a report into finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption over the COVID-19 PPE procurement by state institutions.
On Thursday, the SIU announced that it had saved the Gauteng Health Department over R126 million in illegal PPE contracts.
Mothibi said that over 800 contracts around the country were yet to be investigated.
"With regard to the expenditure, the data we've received from National Treasury indicated that a total of R30.7 billion was spent by state institution between April and November 2020. Of that R30.7 billion, R13.3 billion is subject to the SIU investigation."
According to data received from the National Treasury, a total of R30.7 billion was spent by State institutions between April and November 2020 of which R13 334 240 581 is subject to the SIU investigation. #fightingcorruption pic.twitter.com/gHsmDlHzn1— Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) February 5, 2021
As at 20 November 2020, the SIU had instituted civil matters in the Special Tribunal to the value of R259 624 735 for review, which will include recovery of State funds. pic.twitter.com/NLPMlwUNU7— Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) February 5, 2021
