[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla
After landing in a helicopter, EFF leader Julius Malema, accompanied by Dali Mpofu, has entered the Zuma homestead in Nkandla where he's having tea with former president Jacob Zuma.
WATCH: Earlier, after landing in a helicopter, EFF leader Julius Malema, accompanied by Dali Mpofu, entered the Zuma homestead in Nkandla where he's having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. #ZumaMeetsMalema #TeaWithZuma pic.twitter.com/SdVqOqT3Zt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2021
More from Politics
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema?
Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader.Read More
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.Read More
This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia
Eyewitness News reporter reflects on the EFF leader asking former president for a tea date as well as the ANC SG defense of Zuma.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected
Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who had his own rights.Read More
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity
BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation.Read More
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission.Read More