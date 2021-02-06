3,749 COVID-19 infections recorded and 291 people succumb to virus





Two hundred and ninety-one people have died after contracting the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 45, 902 since the begging of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 3,749 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 1, 470, 516 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.8%, with 1, 335, 618 people having recovered.

