3,749 COVID-19 infections recorded and 291 people succumb to virus
Two hundred and ninety-one people have died after contracting the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 45, 902 since the begging of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded 3,749 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 1, 470, 516 since the first case was recorded in March last year.
The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.8%, with 1, 335, 618 people having recovered.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 470 516 , the total number of deaths is 45 902 and the total number of recoveries is 1 335 618. pic.twitter.com/KwaVeaFp37— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 5, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 05 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 5, 2021
