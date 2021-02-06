What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector?





The Early Childhood Development (ECD) community is outraged that it has not received any support from the Department of Social Development (DSD), despite R1.3 billion being set aside for a stimulus package.

Refiloe Mpakanyane on the Weekend Breakfast chats to Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels on the challenges facing ECD.

All ECD centres were closed for eight months during the COVID-19 lockdown, with no income and no financial assistance. Coleen Daniels, Member - Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign

A campaign in August was run where over 15,000 signatures asked the DSD minister to support ECD centres, she says.

If the sector crumbles, it will impact on the economy of the country and people wont have safe places to take their children. Coleen Daniels, Member - Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign

