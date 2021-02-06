Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo
JOHANNESBURG – Close friends and the family of renowned music legend Sibongile Khumalo have gathered at the Market Theater in Newtown Johannesburg on Saturday for her funeral service.
The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63.
Khumalo contributed to South Africa's jazz and opera industry with songs such as 'Thula Mama', 'Sabela' and 'Yakhalinkomo'.
Speaking at the funeral, Khumalo's brother Lindumuzi Mngoma said his sister had not been well for some time before her passing last week.
“The last days of her life were hard for the family because she was not even able to communicate. We are hoping that friends and relatives that were aggrieved that they were not able to see her in her last days will understand and pardon us for not making her condition public.”
Meanwhile, while speaking at the memorial service for the songstress on Friday, fellow opera singer Sibongile Mngoma recalled her last moment with the songstress.
“She asked for a jazz jam session to celebrate. She said, “When I go, I don’t want there to be sadness and I don’t want it to be sombre.”
WATCH: Funeral service for late jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo
This article first appeared on EWN : Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo
