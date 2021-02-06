Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications
Iconic South African hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp's member Musawenkosi 'Nish' Molefe has passed away.
The group confirmed the news on Friday, saying that he died due to COVID-19 complications after a lengthy stay in hospital.
Rest easy NISH 💔 Skwatta Kamp will not be the same without u 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/e8cZgxMYL1— DJ Complexion (@DjComplexion) February 5, 2021
Source : Youtube
More from Entertainment
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Man explaining how bad it is for job postings not to mention salary goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo
South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged.Read More
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More