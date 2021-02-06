Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications





Iconic South African hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp's member Musawenkosi 'Nish' Molefe has passed away.

The group confirmed the news on Friday, saying that he died due to COVID-19 complications after a lengthy stay in hospital.

Rest easy NISH 💔 Skwatta Kamp will not be the same without u 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/e8cZgxMYL1 — DJ Complexion (@DjComplexion) February 5, 2021