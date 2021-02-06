Streaming issues? Report here
2020
Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’

6 February 2021 12:13 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
NUMSA
Putco
Putco job cuts

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the company's finances and discovered financial mismanagement.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has said retrenchments at Putco were unnecessary, after the bus company announced its plans to give Section 189 notices to 214 employees.

Putco said it has taken the decision to lay off staff due to the restrictions brought by the lockdown.

It said reducing passenger numbers on its fleet and buying personal protective essentials had a knock-on effect on its finances.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union had scrutinized the company's finances and discovered financial mismanagement.

“We identified at least five companies whose services can be fulfilled by employees within Putco; mostly for maintenance, cleaning, and repairs. These could all be done by workers at Putco and it could save millions per year, by insourcing this work. Secondly, Putco claims that its passenger numbers have been reduced hence the need to retrench, we disagree. As far as we are concerned, Pucto has an excess of passengers, in fact they often overload busses especially at the Marabastad station.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’




