Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has said retrenchments at Putco were unnecessary, after the bus company announced its plans to give Section 189 notices to 214 employees.
Putco said it has taken the decision to lay off staff due to the restrictions brought by the lockdown.
It said reducing passenger numbers on its fleet and buying personal protective essentials had a knock-on effect on its finances.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union had scrutinized the company's finances and discovered financial mismanagement.
“We identified at least five companies whose services can be fulfilled by employees within Putco; mostly for maintenance, cleaning, and repairs. These could all be done by workers at Putco and it could save millions per year, by insourcing this work. Secondly, Putco claims that its passenger numbers have been reduced hence the need to retrench, we disagree. As far as we are concerned, Pucto has an excess of passengers, in fact they often overload busses especially at the Marabastad station.”
