278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded





The Health Department on Saturday recorded 3,184 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 473, 700 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Two hundred and seventy-eight people succumbed from the virus bringing the death toll up to 46,180.

The Health Department says the recovery rate is 91%, with 1, 340, 497 people having recovered.

