278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded
The Health Department on Saturday recorded 3,184 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 473, 700 since the start of the pandemic last year.
Two hundred and seventy-eight people succumbed from the virus bringing the death toll up to 46,180.
The Health Department says the recovery rate is 91%, with 1, 340, 497 people having recovered.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 473 700 , the total number of deaths is 46 180 and the total number of recoveries is 1 340 497. pic.twitter.com/A8USkuoGAX— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 6, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 06 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 6, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/OJf5RvD026
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141441865_top-view-of-test-tubes-with-blood-samples-and-coronavirus-lettering-on-red-background.html?term=covid19%2Btest&vti=ocpsmep8k26m1konus-1-9
