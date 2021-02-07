Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins





The African National Congress disciplinary hearing of Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku resumed on Saturday.

Diko, Masuku and his wife were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender that the provincial Health Department had given Diko’s husband.

ANC Gauteng Secretary, Jacob Khawe is leading the party’s investigations into the two members of the Provincial Executive Committee.

Masuku has been replaced as MEC while Diko has been placed on special leave.