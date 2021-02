Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding

Eskom says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered therefore it is suspending load shedding from Sunday morning.

Rotational power cuts were scheduled to continue until Sunday evening.

The power utility cited that four generational units were returned to service at the Medupi Power Station as coal constraints improved.

Eskom will be suspending loadshedding from 08:00 this morning as generation capacity

