



JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service said more persistent rainfall was expected in some parts of Gauteng.

A yellow moderate level two warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall.

Forecaster Luthando Masinini said conditions would continue into the new week.

“There are still some isolated showers expected in the evening, probably up to the morning. Tomorrow we should wake up with cloudy conditions, light rain, and showers.”

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 7.2.2021 pic.twitter.com/JV5dyULrQv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2021

Joburg emergency services have urged residents and motorists to be cautious as floods were expected in some areas.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said: “The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services would like to urge motorists to drive carefully; keep a safe distance and make sure you don’t drive on flooded roads. We would also be checking low lying areas around Alexandra and Diepsloot.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng