2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus





One hundred and ten people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 46, 290 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department on Sunday recorded 2,435 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 476, 135.

RELATED: 278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded

The Health Department says the recovery rate is 92%, with 1, 360, 204 people having recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 476 135 , the total number of deaths is 46 290 and the total number of recoveries is 1 360 204. pic.twitter.com/A5P8cgD229 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 7, 2021