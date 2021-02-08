2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus
One hundred and ten people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 46, 290 since the start of the pandemic.
The Health Department on Sunday recorded 2,435 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 476, 135.
RELATED: 278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded
The Health Department says the recovery rate is 92%, with 1, 360, 204 people having recovered.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 476 135 , the total number of deaths is 46 290 and the total number of recoveries is 1 360 204. pic.twitter.com/A5P8cgD229— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 7, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 7, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/L7nF3sRWY9
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers
South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore.Read More
'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate'
Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout.Read More
AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela
UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation says the latest data needs to be studied and negotiate for a booster.Read More
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.Read More
8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue
The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five people are still missing.Read More
Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng
A yellow moderate level two warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall. Motorist have been urged to drive carefully as flooding was expected in some areas.Read More
Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding
The power utility says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.Read More
278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46,180.Read More
Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the company's finances and discovered financial mismanagement.Read More
What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector?
Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels reflects on the issues the sector has been facing due to the pandemic.Read More