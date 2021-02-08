'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
South Africa has put a hold on the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after early scientific data released on Sunday revealed that vaccine provides minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms from variant first discovered in South Africa.
The national Health Department said that the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country with an April expiry date.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi to give more insight on the matter.
No government in the world could have predicted what was going to evolve in terms of the virus becoming resistant to the vaccine. We also need to say what we demonstrated yesterday is that the vaccine doesn't work against mild and moderate infection.Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology professor - Wits University
All of the other vaccines, none of them will have the 95% efficacy against mild infection for the new variant, he says.
This doesn't mean that the vaccine might not work against a severe disease, which is what our focus should be. The most compelling evidence we have from a similar vaccine as the AstraZeneca which works against hospitalisation and death is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology professor - Wits University
He adds that it would be highly reckless of us to discard all the millions of dollars of vaccine that is available.
