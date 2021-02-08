'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:08
South Africa’s Covid vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stavros Nicolau - National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member at ...
Today at 18:12
Does Nedbank have a case to answer in the state capture saga?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Elon Musk's Telsa starts accepting payment in bitcoin. It also placed $1,5billion in the crypto currency
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Renewable energy to solves more than just power crisis in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Antonopoulos - CEO at Lekela Power.
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka - azania.mosaka@gmail.com
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore. 8 February 2021 2:49 PM
'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate' Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 8 February 2021 1:22 PM
AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation says the latest data needs to be studied and negotiate for a booster. 8 February 2021 11:20 AM
View all Local
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:28 AM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

8 February 2021 9:28 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Johnson and Johnson
AstraZeneca
#Covid19
vaccine

Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.

South Africa has put a hold on the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after early scientific data released on Sunday revealed that vaccine provides minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms from variant first discovered in South Africa.

RELATED: Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac

The national Health Department said that the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country with an April expiry date.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi to give more insight on the matter.

No government in the world could have predicted what was going to evolve in terms of the virus becoming resistant to the vaccine. We also need to say what we demonstrated yesterday is that the vaccine doesn't work against mild and moderate infection.

Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology professor - Wits University

All of the other vaccines, none of them will have the 95% efficacy against mild infection for the new variant, he says.

This doesn't mean that the vaccine might not work against a severe disease, which is what our focus should be. The most compelling evidence we have from a similar vaccine as the AstraZeneca which works against hospitalisation and death is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology professor - Wits University

He adds that it would be highly reckless of us to discard all the millions of dollars of vaccine that is available.

Listen below to the full conversation:




8 February 2021 9:28 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Johnson and Johnson
AstraZeneca
#Covid19
vaccine

More from Local

Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers

8 February 2021 2:49 PM

South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate'

8 February 2021 1:22 PM

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela

8 February 2021 11:20 AM

UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation says the latest data needs to be studied and negotiate for a booster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

8 February 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46, 290.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue

7 February 2021 11:32 AM

The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five people are still missing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

7 February 2021 9:14 AM

A yellow moderate level two warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall. Motorist have been urged to drive carefully as flooding was expected in some areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding

7 February 2021 8:24 AM

The power utility says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded

7 February 2021 6:23 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46,180.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’

6 February 2021 12:13 PM

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the company's finances and discovered financial mismanagement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector?

6 February 2021 8:40 AM

Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels reflects on the issues the sector has been facing due to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins

7 February 2021 8:12 AM

The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away

7 February 2021 6:38 AM

It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla

5 February 2021 2:41 PM

After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema?

5 February 2021 12:50 PM

Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni

5 February 2021 7:50 AM

Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM

It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lindiwe Mazibuko: I was never hurt by attacks, I had built an internal armour

4 February 2021 2:14 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Lindiwe Mazibuko talks about her childhood, career and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This was not random, a lot was done to set up Malema and Zuma tea - Tshidi Madia

4 February 2021 1:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter reflects on the EFF leader asking former president for a tea date as well as the ANC SG defense of Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

Local

2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

Local

'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

Local Politics

AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela

Local

EWN Highlights

5 more people implicated in Panday-Ngobeni's R47m corruption case

8 February 2021 4:25 PM

Frustrated Zondo lashes out at Parly for failing to act against Prasa corruption

8 February 2021 4:14 PM

‘Unwell’ ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli a no-show in court

8 February 2021 3:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA