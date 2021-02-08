[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare

TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea

Social media is talking after a video of a TikToker genuinely surprised that using Gorilla Glue on her hair a bad idea went viral.

Watch the video below:

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now it’s stuck in this one style 😭 pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYc — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: