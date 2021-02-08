[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare
Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking
Social media is talking after a video of an artist painting a woman on the train goes viral.
Watch video below:
Kindness — pass it on... pic.twitter.com/z8a3RSB9i2— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 7, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://twitter.com/buitengebieden_
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications
Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba.Read More
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Man explaining how bad it is for job postings not to mention salary goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More