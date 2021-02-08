[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare

Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking

Social media is talking after a video of an artist painting a woman on the train goes viral.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: