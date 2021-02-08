AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela
The South African government is urged not to discard the AstraZeneca vaccine.
On Sunday, scientific data showed that the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild disease for people infected with the second variant of the coronavirus discovered at the end of last year.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the University of KwaZulu-Natal acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Professor Mosa Moshabela about the latest developments.
A lot of the decision to procure this vaccine and to use it was based on what we knew of the efficacy from the first wave. It would be too harsh a judgement to say it is fake, or whatever other things people are saying.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
We shouldn't be discarding it, what we need to do is to look closely at the data and see what it's telling us and therefore how can we use it.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Moshabela says there was no evidence of harm with the AstraZeneca vaccine. He adds the vaccine is similar to the Johnson and Johnson one.
There is potential for this vaccine to make a difference.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
It is not fake, this is a genuine vaccine that protects against a lot of variants, it may not protect us against the dominant variant now. We don't even know when the third wave comes, which variant we will have.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
He adds that South Africa has bargaining power with AstraZeneca and they need to start negotiating for the booster.
Listen to the full interview below...
