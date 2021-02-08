'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate'
South Africa has put a hold on the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after early scientific data released on Sunday revealed that vaccine provides minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms from variant first discovered in South Africa.
The national Health Department said that the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country with an April expiry date.
However, Wits University professor, Shabir Madhi told Bongani Bingwa that it would be reckless for South Africa to discard the AstraZeneca jabs.
RELATED: 'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
Citing that there is a biological probability that these vaccines might still be useful in terms of protecting against severe disease
Should citizens be blaming the government for this discovery?
Mandy Wiener chats to Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan to give more insight on the matter.
We are upset that the variant is escaping immunity and the vaccines therefore do not work as well. That is unfortunately how viruses work, they evolve and they mutate.Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Scientist started to develop the vaccines at a record speed for the first variant of COVID-19 and not the new variant that is clever and resistant. To hold government responsible for that science, is unfair, there is nothing it can do to change the science of viruses. They simply evolve and mutate.Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
The situation is not entirely hopeless, as no one knows whether the vaccine will not be effective in protecting against severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_34972689_doctor-doing-vaccine-injection-to-elderly-woman.html
More from Local
Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers
South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore.Read More
AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela
UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation says the latest data needs to be studied and negotiate for a booster.Read More
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.Read More
2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46, 290.Read More
8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue
The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five people are still missing.Read More
Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng
A yellow moderate level two warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall. Motorist have been urged to drive carefully as flooding was expected in some areas.Read More
Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding
The power utility says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.Read More
278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46,180.Read More
Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the company's finances and discovered financial mismanagement.Read More
What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector?
Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels reflects on the issues the sector has been facing due to the pandemic.Read More