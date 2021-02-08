'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate'





South Africa has put a hold on the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after early scientific data released on Sunday revealed that vaccine provides minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms from variant first discovered in South Africa.

The national Health Department said that the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country with an April expiry date.

However, Wits University professor, Shabir Madhi told Bongani Bingwa that it would be reckless for South Africa to discard the AstraZeneca jabs.

Citing that there is a biological probability that these vaccines might still be useful in terms of protecting against severe disease

Should citizens be blaming the government for this discovery?

Mandy Wiener chats to Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan to give more insight on the matter.

We are upset that the variant is escaping immunity and the vaccines therefore do not work as well. That is unfortunately how viruses work, they evolve and they mutate. Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Scientist started to develop the vaccines at a record speed for the first variant of COVID-19 and not the new variant that is clever and resistant. To hold government responsible for that science, is unfair, there is nothing it can do to change the science of viruses. They simply evolve and mutate. Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

The situation is not entirely hopeless, as no one knows whether the vaccine will not be effective in protecting against severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Listen below to the full conversation: