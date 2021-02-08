Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers
Residents of three provinces, North West, Limpopo and the Free State have been warned to be on high alert for localised flooding.
The South African Weather Services (SAWS) forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says the rain has stopped but rivers and streams are still flowing so residents must be cautious.
In Gauteng, we are expecting some isolated showers. As the South Africa Weather Services, we do not have any warnings for flooding.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster- SAWS
What we are seeing now is that we for some breaks from the tropics. This week we don't have that tropical connection anymore.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster- SAWS
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
