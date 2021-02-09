Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eero Tarjanne
Shiela Yabo
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
1,376 COVID-19 infections and 183 people die from virus related complications The Health Department says the number of fatalities has increased the death toll to 46, 473. 9 February 2021 6:14 AM
Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore. 8 February 2021 2:49 PM
'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate' Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 8 February 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:28 AM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

1,376 COVID-19 infections and 183 people die from virus related complications

9 February 2021 6:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19

The Health Department says the number of fatalities has increased the death toll to 46, 473.

One hundred and eighty-three people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 46, 473 since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the Health Department recorded 1,376 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 477, 511 since March last year.

RELATED: 2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

The recovery rate sits at 92% after 1, 363, 947 people have recuperated from the virus.




9 February 2021 6:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19

More from Local

Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers

8 February 2021 2:49 PM

South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate'

8 February 2021 1:22 PM

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela

8 February 2021 11:20 AM

UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation says the latest data needs to be studied and negotiate for a booster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

8 February 2021 9:28 AM

Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

8 February 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46, 290.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue

7 February 2021 11:32 AM

The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five people are still missing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

7 February 2021 9:14 AM

A yellow moderate level two warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall. Motorist have been urged to drive carefully as flooding was expected in some areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding

7 February 2021 8:24 AM

The power utility says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded

7 February 2021 6:23 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46,180.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’

6 February 2021 12:13 PM

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the company's finances and discovered financial mismanagement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

1,376 COVID-19 infections and 183 people die from virus related complications

Local

'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

Local Politics

AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela

Local

EWN Highlights

Bodies of three children recovered from hole near Gugulethu

9 February 2021 6:45 AM

1,376 new COVID-19 infections recorded in SA as death toll rises to 46,473

9 February 2021 6:24 AM

Trump team blasts 'absurd' impeachment on eve of trial

9 February 2021 5:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA