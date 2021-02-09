1,376 COVID-19 infections and 183 people die from virus related complications





One hundred and eighty-three people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 46, 473 since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the Health Department recorded 1,376 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 477, 511 since March last year.

The recovery rate sits at 92% after 1, 363, 947 people have recuperated from the virus.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 477 511, the total number of deaths is 46 473 and the total number of recoveries is 1 363 947. pic.twitter.com/MuKzb0GwnO — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 8, 2021