Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile
The Emfuleni Local Municipality has been facing major financial problems.
The municipality is owing and is in arrears of over R1 billion with Rand Water and residents have been battling poor service delivery for years.
RELATED: Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day
Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says provincial has committed to resolving the problems of the municipality.
The provincial government has been working with the municipality to try and help it solve its problems. The provincial government doesn't run municipalities, it plays an oversight role.Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta
We are not only sending individuals to work with the municipality, we will be sending resources to assist.Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @LebogangMaile1/Twitter
