Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet
Social media is talking after a leather maker turned a woman's dead child's pictures into a wallet goes viral.
In Egypt, a six year old boy lost his life in a car accident.— Goodable (@Goodable) February 8, 2021
Before he died, he made these drawings.
When a leather maker found out, she turned the drawings into a wallet as a gift for his mother.
Now, she uses them everyday.
❤🌍 🥲
(@nafadileather) pic.twitter.com/9pCSTa5PIz
Source : https://twitter.com/Goodable/status/1358878001031708678
