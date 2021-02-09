



Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet

Social media is talking after a leather maker turned a woman's dead child's pictures into a wallet goes viral.

In Egypt, a six year old boy lost his life in a car accident.



Before he died, he made these drawings.



When a leather maker found out, she turned the drawings into a wallet as a gift for his mother.



Now, she uses them everyday.



❤🌍 🥲



(@nafadileather) pic.twitter.com/9pCSTa5PIz — Goodable (@Goodable) February 8, 2021

