'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
How to protect your wine investment during uncertain times
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christelle Colman - MD at Elite Risk Acceptances
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- How to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday. 9 February 2021 5:33 PM
'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army. 9 February 2021 5:15 PM
'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory' EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19. 9 February 2021 4:27 PM
View all Local
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge. 9 February 2021 12:40 PM
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

9 February 2021 8:54 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
Corruption
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
Sam Sole
amaBhungane
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Regiments Capital
SUSAN COMRIE
gupta-linked

For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.

Nedbank incentivised tarnished financial services company Regiments Capital to flog its products to public sector clients that Regiments was compelled to advise impartially, investigations by Susan Comrie and Sam Sole (amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism) show.

Nedbank and Regiments Capital made hundreds of millions of rands in this way, said Comrie.

RELATED: State Capture: The case against Nedbank by Susan Comrie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane – Daily Maverick

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Comrie.

Most people in South Africa associate Regiments Capital with the plunder of Transnet to the benefit of the Guptas.

However, said Comrie, “before it was Regiments and the Guptas, it was Regiments and the ANC”.

Nedbank chose not to see, says Susan Comrie of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. © wernerimages/123rf

Nedbank sent a letter to Whitfield saying they are not yet ready to talk, but they did give a statement saying they cannot be held accountable for misdeeds by Regiments Capital.

The bank stopped talking to amaBhungane after 2018.

Most people think of Regiments Capital as a fund that took a lot of money out of Transnet in partnership with McKinsey and then passed that on to Gupta-linked companies… But before it was Regiments and the Guptas, it was Regiments and the ANC…

Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

We see it over and over… Nedbank is the bank chosen for municipal deals and state-owned entities. And Regiments collects a massive fee in the process.

Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Regiments acted as advisors to state-owned entities and municipalities. They had a duty to serve the interest of the client… Nedbank took a fee… but clients were often unaware [about the fee, despite funding it] … In some instances, Regiments would take a fee from the client and from Nedbank…

Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

It’s the essence of wilful blindness [on the part of Nedbank] … They chose not to see… There were red flags in the very first transaction… By 2012, we had published articles… spooking Nedbank. They considered terminating the relationship, but for whatever reason, they carried on…

Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'




9 February 2021 8:54 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
Corruption
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
Sam Sole
amaBhungane
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Regiments Capital
SUSAN COMRIE
gupta-linked

More from Business

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

5 February 2021 8:14 PM

Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM

It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress

4 February 2021 6:35 PM

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the bus service said this came as a result of scaled-down operations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in passenger numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients

4 February 2021 11:44 AM

"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally

3 February 2021 8:58 PM

The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members

3 February 2021 8:14 PM

'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday

9 February 2021 5:33 PM

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities

9 February 2021 5:15 PM

Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory'

9 February 2021 4:27 PM

EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man shot dead in Alexandra

9 February 2021 3:15 PM

Paramedics say his body was found next to a vehicle at midday on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender

9 February 2021 2:03 PM

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says 13 days have already been lost but the new calendar was able to recover ten days

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthcare workers disappointed that vaccine rollout has hit a snag - Report

9 February 2021 1:35 PM

Denosa not blaming the government and says we need to slow down a bit and prepare better for the arrival of the other vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

9 February 2021 12:40 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trauma cases increase after alcohol sales ban lifted

9 February 2021 11:32 AM

Gauteng Health DDG Freddy Kgongwana gives stats of trauma cases and Wendy Alberts says restaurants must adhere to regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile

9 February 2021 7:43 AM

Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,376 COVID-19 infections and 183 people die from virus related complications

9 February 2021 6:14 AM

The Health Department says the number of fatalities has increased the death toll to 46, 473.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday

Local

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Local Politics

Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender

Local

EWN Highlights

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

Nigerian behind abduction of school children surrenders

9 February 2021 5:59 PM

Spain extends ban on arrivals from SA, UK & Brazil

9 February 2021 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA