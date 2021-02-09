Trauma cases increase after alcohol sales ban lifted





The Gauteng Health Department says since the alcohol ban was lifted, hospitals have noticed an increase in the number of trauma cases.

The department's acting DDG for hospital services Freddy Kgongwana says on 1 February, hospitals had around 180 trauma cases, which escalated steadily over the week to more than 500 at the weekend.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Kgongwana says the department noted that suicides had increased as well.

Whether Covid-19 is there or not, we really wouldn't like to see these numbers of trauma. Even without Covid-19, trauma cases are actually traumatic to personnel. Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services - Gauteng Department of Health

One would really like for the violence in our communities to stop. The reduction of Covid-19 cases is good for us and we would like that there shouldn't be a spike in trauma. Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services - Gauteng Department of Health

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says restaurants are doing their best and they do not want to be shut down.

The behaviour of some operators is good. Then you have some operators in the industry that have no regard that this is their livelihood. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We need to support compliance or we are going to face a total shut down. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

