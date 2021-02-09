Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee





Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee is briefing Parliament on Tuesday on plans to reopen South Africa’s land ports next week.

Acting commissioner at the agency, Gene Ravele, said plans to reopen are at an advanced stage.

South Africa closed its land borders on 11 January and intended to reopen them on Monday, 15 February.

Ravele told Parliament that congestion at land ports of entry over the festive season was largely due to insufficient numbers of Health Department staff to carry out PCR tests for COVID-19. Gaye Davis, Reporter - Eyewitness News

