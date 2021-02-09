Healthcare workers disappointed that vaccine rollout has hit a snag - Report





Healthcare workers are disappointed that the Astrazeneca vaccine rollout program has hit a snag. Many have already registered for their booking as per government's earlier instructions to take their first jab as early as this week.

The rollout was supposed to happen from tomorrow but that excitement was dampened as the plan has been put on hold for now.

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque has more on this.

There is a lot of disappointment, you can imagine some of these nurses and doctors have got children, they have been working in the frontline and they have been pinning their hopes on this vaccine. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

The sense that I am getting from these health workers on the ground is that they somehow feel like the government has let them down again, they kind of overpromised on this. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

With a lot of uncertainty for scientists and the government, it doesn't come with some kind of answer for the healthcare workers. They are doing their best and, of course, they still need to stay positive, the community is looking at them. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

This is the first phase for the government and they need to do everything possible to make sure this will build confidence. The healthcare workers feel let down. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Denosa [Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa] says we cannot blame the government for the hurdle that we are experiencing with AstraZeneca. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

But they are also saying that this should be a huge lesson for the government. We need to maybe slow down a bit and prepare better for the arrival of the other vaccines. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

