Healthcare workers disappointed that vaccine rollout has hit a snag - Report
Healthcare workers are disappointed that the Astrazeneca vaccine rollout program has hit a snag. Many have already registered for their booking as per government's earlier instructions to take their first jab as early as this week.
The rollout was supposed to happen from tomorrow but that excitement was dampened as the plan has been put on hold for now.
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque has more on this.
There is a lot of disappointment, you can imagine some of these nurses and doctors have got children, they have been working in the frontline and they have been pinning their hopes on this vaccine.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
The sense that I am getting from these health workers on the ground is that they somehow feel like the government has let them down again, they kind of overpromised on this.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
With a lot of uncertainty for scientists and the government, it doesn't come with some kind of answer for the healthcare workers. They are doing their best and, of course, they still need to stay positive, the community is looking at them.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
This is the first phase for the government and they need to do everything possible to make sure this will build confidence. The healthcare workers feel let down.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Denosa [Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa] says we cannot blame the government for the hurdle that we are experiencing with AstraZeneca.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
But they are also saying that this should be a huge lesson for the government. We need to maybe slow down a bit and prepare better for the arrival of the other vaccines.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.Read More
'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities
Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army.Read More
'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory'
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19.Read More
Man shot dead in Alexandra
Paramedics say his body was found next to a vehicle at midday on Tuesday.Read More
Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says 13 days have already been lost but the new calendar was able to recover ten daysRead More
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee
Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.Read More
Trauma cases increase after alcohol sales ban lifted
Gauteng Health DDG Freddy Kgongwana gives stats of trauma cases and Wendy Alberts says restaurants must adhere to regulations.Read More
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'
For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.Read More
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile
Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality.Read More
1,376 COVID-19 infections and 183 people die from virus related complications
The Health Department says the number of fatalities has increased the death toll to 46, 473.Read More