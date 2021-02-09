Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender





The Department of Basic Education has released the amended 2021 academic calendar.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanopened their doors later than expected.

He tells Mandy Wiener that school management and teachers have already returned to schools.

Because of the late start, we lost, thirteen days but after reworking the calendar, we have recovered ten days. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We hope that South Africans will be able to accept these because it is all working under extremely difficult conditions. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Mhlanga says they are ready for the releasing of the matric exams results.

Good morning. Here is the Latest Amended School Calendar for 2021. pic.twitter.com/SyhMe6vbWB — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) February 9, 2021

