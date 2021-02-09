We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10 pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the power utility said this was necessary to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise capacity available during the daytime.
“The power generation system is still severely restrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delay to return to service some units out on planned maintenance,” the statement added.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 9, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 in the morning in
order to replenish emergency generation reserves pic.twitter.com/hx4vFgCJLY
