Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
How to protect your wine investment during uncertain times
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christelle Colman - MD at Elite Risk Acceptances
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- How to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
No Items to show
Latest Local
We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday. 9 February 2021 5:33 PM
'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army. 9 February 2021 5:15 PM
'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory' EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19. 9 February 2021 4:27 PM
View all Local
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge. 9 February 2021 12:40 PM
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion
Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10 pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the power utility said this was necessary to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise capacity available during the daytime.

“The power generation system is still severely restrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delay to return to service some units out on planned maintenance,” the statement added.




More from Local

'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities

9 February 2021 5:15 PM

Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army.

'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory'

9 February 2021 4:27 PM

EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19.

Man shot dead in Alexandra

9 February 2021 3:15 PM

Paramedics say his body was found next to a vehicle at midday on Tuesday.

Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender

9 February 2021 2:03 PM

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says 13 days have already been lost but the new calendar was able to recover ten days

Healthcare workers disappointed that vaccine rollout has hit a snag - Report

9 February 2021 1:35 PM

Denosa not blaming the government and says we need to slow down a bit and prepare better for the arrival of the other vaccines.

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

9 February 2021 12:40 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.

Trauma cases increase after alcohol sales ban lifted

9 February 2021 11:32 AM

Gauteng Health DDG Freddy Kgongwana gives stats of trauma cases and Wendy Alberts says restaurants must adhere to regulations.

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

9 February 2021 8:54 AM

For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.

Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile

9 February 2021 7:43 AM

Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality.

1,376 COVID-19 infections and 183 people die from virus related complications

9 February 2021 6:14 AM

The Health Department says the number of fatalities has increased the death toll to 46, 473.

Trending

We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday

Local

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Local Politics

Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender

Local

EWN Highlights

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

Nigerian behind abduction of school children surrenders

9 February 2021 5:59 PM

Spain extends ban on arrivals from SA, UK & Brazil

9 February 2021 5:49 PM

