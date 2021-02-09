Man shot dead in Alexandra





JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead in Alexandra.

Paramedics say his body was found next to a vehicle around midday on Tuesday.

ER24 said the man believed to be in his 30s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his back.

He was declared dead at the scene.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead. The details are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," ER24 said in a statement.

