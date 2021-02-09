'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory'





A team of international experts have wrapped up their investigation in China, Wahun. They were tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus.

The experts believe the disease originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

The first COVID-19 cases were detected in Wuhan in December 2019.

EWN reporter Kevin Brandt has more.

One of the questions that the researchers tried to answer is whether or not the cases of COVID-19 were present in Wuhan before December 2019. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The scientists said there were no cases picked up before December 2019, saying some of these cases could be traced to the food markets. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Authorities dispelled this and said the Coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory saying it's very unlikely a pathway for the virus to follow. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...