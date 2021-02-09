'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory'
A team of international experts have wrapped up their investigation in China, Wahun. They were tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus.
The experts believe the disease originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.
The first COVID-19 cases were detected in Wuhan in December 2019.
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt has more.
One of the questions that the researchers tried to answer is whether or not the cases of COVID-19 were present in Wuhan before December 2019.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The scientists said there were no cases picked up before December 2019, saying some of these cases could be traced to the food markets.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Authorities dispelled this and said the Coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory saying it's very unlikely a pathway for the virus to follow.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_154955129_security-guard-using-digital-medical-electronic-thermometer-for-black-woman-passenger-in-airport-due.html
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications
Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba.Read More
Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?
SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban.Read More
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister.Read More
South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections
The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.Read More
Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.Read More
SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark
The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.Read More
Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer
Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim says people must be cautious when accepting the admission of guilt fine.Read More
[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask
Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.Read More
SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected
The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.Read More
Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA
The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.Read More