Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'

Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Bold and the Beautiful marks 8000th episode!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Scott Clifton
Today at 06:44
Valentine's Weekend at 24 Station Street
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New minimum wages gazetted
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Today at 07:20
Tragic deaths of four young boys hits community hard.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zama Mati
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of plastic alternatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy - Senior Researcher in Biodegradable Plastics at Council For Scientific & Industrial Research
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Home Affairs proposes new draft ID identity management policy
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'

9 February 2021 8:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Budget speech
Bruce Whitfield
South African Breweries
SAB
Advertising
Beer
Sin tax
Andy Rice
branding
taxes
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
liquor industry
#TipsForMoF

Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.

There are two weeks to go before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers this year's Budget Speech.

Mboweni has continued the tradition first started by former minister Trevor Manuel, to ask the public for tips.

After the disastrous financial fallout of successive alcohol bans, South African Breweries (SAB) has responded with a social media campaign of its own.

The message: Please tax beer responsibly.

SAB says it is already playing its part by committing to promoting responsible consumption.

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.

The tactic is quite interesting - using that 'responsibility' common thought that the government has been pushing like mad and applying it not only in the one direction which is consumption, but in the other direction which is taxation.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think it's quite clear to most people that a campaign like this, an apparent campaign aimed at an audience of one - Tito Mboweni - is unlikely to add anything more to the argument that the liquor companies have with the government...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... because they have fantastic communication channels. They may at times be a bit heated but if any of the liquor producers, not just SAB, want to get a message across to the government they don't have to spend vast amounts of money in conventional media to do so.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

SAB seem to be trying to get their own customers on their side with the campaign, says Rice.

The ads also make it clear that a future beer price increase would be due to taxation and not because of the manufacturer.

Listen to Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'




9 February 2021 8:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Budget speech
Bruce Whitfield
South African Breweries
SAB
Advertising
Beer
Sin tax
Andy Rice
branding
taxes
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
liquor industry
#TipsForMoF

