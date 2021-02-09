SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
A Cape Town industrial design firm has won gold at the prestigious International Design Awards in the US.
Ideso took top honours in the Industrial And Life Science Design/Safety Designs category for its Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR).
The PAPR is a form of personal protective equipment (PPE) used to safeguard health care professionals in contact with Covid-19 or TB patients.
It is 3D printed which makes it affordable, and also modular, allowing single components to be replaced.
The Ideso PAPR has answered an urgent need, say the International Design Awards judges.
"Feedback from health care professionals like doctors, dentists and physiotherapists has been overwhelmingly positive, praising the ease of use, light weight, comfort and, importantly, the level of safety."
The PAPR is selling for for just over R6,800 versus R30–R40,000 for imported units says Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.
On The Money Show, he explains how it all started.
It unfolded through a Dr Ettienne Myburgh who put out a call on Facebook I think the week after South Africa went into its very first lockdown... He said something like this would become very necessary very soon...Marc Ruwiel, Design director - Ideso
We responded to the challenge... We spent about two months developing the PAPR and prototyping it and eventually we put it into production!Marc Ruwiel, Design director - Ideso
The air inlet of the respirator is worn in a pack on the medical professional's back.
Two filters filtrate about 99.5% of particles larger than 0.1 micron.
Because that is facing away from a patient who may be infected, you're getting purified air that we suck through these filters and you create a positive air pressure around your face.Marc Ruwiel, Design director - Ideso
Visit Ideso's website for more info or contact Marc Ruwiel at marc@udeso.co.za.
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ideso.design/photos/pcb.834725787104664/834727847104458/
More from Business
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa
'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'
For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.Read More
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule
Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
More from Local
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.Read More
'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities
Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army.Read More
'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory'
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19.Read More
Man shot dead in Alexandra
Paramedics say his body was found next to a vehicle at midday on Tuesday.Read More
Department of Basic Education releases 2021 academic year calender
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says 13 days have already been lost but the new calendar was able to recover ten daysRead More
Healthcare workers disappointed that vaccine rollout has hit a snag - Report
Denosa not blaming the government and says we need to slow down a bit and prepare better for the arrival of the other vaccines.Read More
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee
Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.Read More
Trauma cases increase after alcohol sales ban lifted
Gauteng Health DDG Freddy Kgongwana gives stats of trauma cases and Wendy Alberts says restaurants must adhere to regulations.Read More
More from World
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar
Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored.Read More
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96
Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday.Read More
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires
While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.Read More
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF
The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the vaccine.Read More
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war'
Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office.Read More
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?
A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award.Read More
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert
Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.Read More
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'
Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president.Read More