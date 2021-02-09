SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Bold and the Beautiful marks 8000th episode!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Scott Clifton
Today at 06:44
Valentine's Weekend at 24 Station Street
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New minimum wages gazetted
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Today at 07:20
Tragic deaths of four young boys hits community hard.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zama Mati
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of plastic alternatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy - Senior Researcher in Biodegradable Plastics at Council For Scientific & Industrial Research
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Home Affairs proposes new draft ID identity management policy
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

9 February 2021 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
3D printing
COVID-19
PPE
personal protective equipment
Marc Ruwiel
International Design Awards
PAPR
Powered Air Purifying Respirator
industrial design
Ideso

The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

A Cape Town industrial design firm has won gold at the prestigious International Design Awards in the US.

Ideso took top honours in the Industrial And Life Science Design/Safety Designs category for its Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR).

The PAPR is a form of personal protective equipment (PPE) used to safeguard health care professionals in contact with Covid-19 or TB patients.

It is 3D printed which makes it affordable, and also modular, allowing single components to be replaced.

Image: Ideso on Facebook @ideso.design. Permission for use supplied

The Ideso PAPR has answered an urgent need, say the International Design Awards judges.

"Feedback from health care professionals like doctors, dentists and physiotherapists has been overwhelmingly positive, praising the ease of use, light weight, comfort and, importantly, the level of safety."

The PAPR is selling for for just over R6,800 versus R30–R40,000 for imported units says Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

On The Money Show, he explains how it all started.

It unfolded through a Dr Ettienne Myburgh who put out a call on Facebook I think the week after South Africa went into its very first lockdown... He said something like this would become very necessary very soon...

Marc Ruwiel, Design director - Ideso

We responded to the challenge... We spent about two months developing the PAPR and prototyping it and eventually we put it into production!

Marc Ruwiel, Design director - Ideso

The air inlet of the respirator is worn in a pack on the medical professional's back.

Two filters filtrate about 99.5% of particles larger than 0.1 micron.

Because that is facing away from a patient who may be infected, you're getting purified air that we suck through these filters and you create a positive air pressure around your face.

Marc Ruwiel, Design director - Ideso

Visit Ideso's website for more info or contact Marc Ruwiel at marc@udeso.co.za.

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics




