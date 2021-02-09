Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments





Many South African companies are disinvesting from international firms they invested in years ago.

Just two recent examples are the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) and Bidvest, both selling stakes in Mumbai International Airport Limited.

Considering the bad times the world economy is experiencing right now, is this a pure scramble for capital during a time of Covid?

Bruce Whitfield gets input from Professor Nick Binedell (Gordon Institute of Business Science, Gibs).

Prof. Binedell refers to a period where local companies went offshore to see off South African country risk and earn foreign currency.

Most struggled eventually to make these investments work.

That's the one factor at work in the current trend to disinvest, he says.

My sense was that South Africans are pretty resilient... We're a sort of frontier economy... Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

The second factor driving the move to offload assets is of course the uncertainty being wrought by the pandemic.

It may be shoring up the local balance sheets and realising a bit of hard cash in the sales... to make sure they can manage the risks that lie ahead. Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

