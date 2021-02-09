'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities





President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of the army in the fight against Covid-19 by a month.

The 2,122 South African National DefenCe Force members were first deployed from December 29 to January 31 in support of other government departments in the fight against Covid-19.

John Perlman speaks to Stellenbosch University head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology Professor Lindy Heinecken explains.

The military is not structured, funded or trained for these types of operations. That doesn't mean they can't do it. Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

In terms of their training, we are very critical of how soldiers behave but that is how they are socialised. Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

They are socialised to fight, their default is aggression and now we are deploying them in internal roles where they are among the population where they need greater negotiation skills. Professor Lindy Heinecken, Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

