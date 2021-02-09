Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'





The Senate is convening Tuesday to commence with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the first Senate trial of a former president in US history.

Trump faces a single charge of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted to impeach him on January 13, one week after the attack that left five people dead. He is the only president to be impeached twice and is likely to be acquitted for a second time, as Democrats would need 17 Republicans to join them to vote to convict.

US correspondent Simon Marks has the story.

What a tantalising pledge that was just articulated on Capitol Hill by Charles Schumer, the majority leader, the Democrats leader in Senate. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

He says he is urging all Senators - Democrats and Republicans - who are to form the Donald Trump jury to focus clearly on evidence that he says is going to include a video that has not been previously put into the public domain about what took place at the Congressional building just over a month ago, January the 6th, 19 minutes after (former) president Trump made that speech at the Save America rally telling entirely falsely his crowd of conspiracy theory believing supporters that then vice-president Mike Pence had powers that he didn't have to hold the protest at Capitol Hill to conform that Joe Biden had indeed won the presidential election. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Nineteen minutes later several thousands of that crowd headed up to the Capitol building and engaged in deadly violence. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

There is an enormous number of videos taken on the day, many of them cellphone videos taken by some of the participants of that deadly riot. What exactly the Democrats have up their sleeves we don't yet know but it certainly has injected a sense of last-minute drama into all of this. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

There are mixed emotions about this. On one hand, the Democrats want this over and done with because they know that as things currently stand there is no chance that the 17 Republicans are going to cross party lines and vote to convict Donald Trump, So Donald Trump is gonna make history again. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

He won't just be the first American president ever to go on trial twice n the Senate, he will become the first American president ever to be acquitted twice in the Senate. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

On the other hand, the Democrats argue that the vents of January 6 were so egregious that they took American democracy right to the edge of the abyss. This was clearly a moment in which the president of the United States engaged in the incitement of violence that left five people dead in the cradle of American democracy. You can't surely shrug your shoulders and do nothing about it. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

We are in four or five days of dramatic testimony on Capito Hill. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

The Republican Party is split asunder, so supporters of president Donald Trump, and he got plenty of them on Capitol Hill, view this as the moment when the former president will once again demonstrate that his is the most potent voice in Republican politics. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

