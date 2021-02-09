Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'
The Senate is convening Tuesday to commence with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the first Senate trial of a former president in US history.
Trump faces a single charge of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted to impeach him on January 13, one week after the attack that left five people dead. He is the only president to be impeached twice and is likely to be acquitted for a second time, as Democrats would need 17 Republicans to join them to vote to convict.
US correspondent Simon Marks has the story.
What a tantalising pledge that was just articulated on Capitol Hill by Charles Schumer, the majority leader, the Democrats leader in Senate.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
He says he is urging all Senators - Democrats and Republicans - who are to form the Donald Trump jury to focus clearly on evidence that he says is going to include a video that has not been previously put into the public domain about what took place at the Congressional building just over a month ago, January the 6th, 19 minutes after (former) president Trump made that speech at the Save America rally telling entirely falsely his crowd of conspiracy theory believing supporters that then vice-president Mike Pence had powers that he didn't have to hold the protest at Capitol Hill to conform that Joe Biden had indeed won the presidential election.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Nineteen minutes later several thousands of that crowd headed up to the Capitol building and engaged in deadly violence.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
There is an enormous number of videos taken on the day, many of them cellphone videos taken by some of the participants of that deadly riot. What exactly the Democrats have up their sleeves we don't yet know but it certainly has injected a sense of last-minute drama into all of this.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
There are mixed emotions about this. On one hand, the Democrats want this over and done with because they know that as things currently stand there is no chance that the 17 Republicans are going to cross party lines and vote to convict Donald Trump, So Donald Trump is gonna make history again.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
He won't just be the first American president ever to go on trial twice n the Senate, he will become the first American president ever to be acquitted twice in the Senate.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
On the other hand, the Democrats argue that the vents of January 6 were so egregious that they took American democracy right to the edge of the abyss. This was clearly a moment in which the president of the United States engaged in the incitement of violence that left five people dead in the cradle of American democracy. You can't surely shrug your shoulders and do nothing about it.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
We are in four or five days of dramatic testimony on Capito Hill.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
The Republican Party is split asunder, so supporters of president Donald Trump, and he got plenty of them on Capitol Hill, view this as the moment when the former president will once again demonstrate that his is the most potent voice in Republican politics.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55272640_21-february-2016-republican-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-speaks-to-several-thousand-supporter.html
More from Politics
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee
Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.Read More
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile
Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality.Read More
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.Read More
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins
The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities.Read More
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away
It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.Read More
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla
After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema?
Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader.Read More
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More