New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa
Knife Capital says its mission is to accelerate the international expansion of African innovation-driven businesses "by leveraging knowledge, networks and funding".
The venture capital investment manager is now busy raising over R738 million ($50 million) to invest directly into the expansion of qualifying South African companies.
It describes these as "breakout companies that achieved a product/market fit, thereby filling a critical follow-on funding gap".
Bruce Whitfield interviews Keet van Zyl, Knife Capital co-founder and partner.
He says Knife Fund III continues the trend of backing South Africa's innovators, now on home soil.
We are approaching the first close, which is a $30 million mark... It's happening!Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital
You have to look at it in the context of an ecosystem. It's bigger than Knife Capital.... The venture capital space in South Africa is built on the shoulders of super-angel investors...Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital
We have some fantastic world-beating tech companies - look at the likes of Aerobotics... Clickatell... Yoko...Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital
Visit the Knife Capital website for more info or send an email to invest@knifecap.com.
Listen to the interview with van Zyl in the audioclip below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jpgon/jpgon1705/jpgon170500268/77377077-illustration-of-an-isolated-waving-bank-note-with-a-map-of-the-african-continent.jpg
More from Business
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'
For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.Read More
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule
Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
More from Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail.Read More
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.Read More
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown
Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might.Read More
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls
Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO
New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.Read More
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe
The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.Read More