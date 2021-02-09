New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Bold and the Beautiful marks 8000th episode!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Scott Clifton
Today at 06:44
Valentine's Weekend at 24 Station Street
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New minimum wages gazetted
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Today at 07:20
Tragic deaths of four young boys hits community hard.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zama Mati
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of plastic alternatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy - Senior Researcher in Biodegradable Plastics at Council For Scientific & Industrial Research
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Home Affairs proposes new draft ID identity management policy
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial' Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics. 9 February 2021 7:13 PM
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge. 9 February 2021 12:40 PM
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
View all Politics
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa

9 February 2021 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Investment
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business innovation
Knife Capital
Keet Van Zyl
venture capital
seed capital
Knife Fund

'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.

Knife Capital says its mission is to accelerate the international expansion of African innovation-driven businesses "by leveraging knowledge, networks and funding".

The venture capital investment manager is now busy raising over R738 million ($50 million) to invest directly into the expansion of qualifying South African companies.

It describes these as "breakout companies that achieved a product/market fit, thereby filling a critical follow-on funding gap".

© Juan Pablo Gonzalez/123rf.com 

Bruce Whitfield interviews Keet van Zyl, Knife Capital co-founder and partner.

He says Knife Fund III continues the trend of backing South Africa's innovators, now on home soil.

We are approaching the first close, which is a $30 million mark... It's happening!

Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

You have to look at it in the context of an ecosystem. It's bigger than Knife Capital.... The venture capital space in South Africa is built on the shoulders of super-angel investors...

Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

We have some fantastic world-beating tech companies - look at the likes of Aerobotics... Clickatell... Yoko...

Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

Visit the Knife Capital website for more info or send an email to invest@knifecap.com.

Listen to the interview with van Zyl in the audioclip below:




9 February 2021 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Investment
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business innovation
Knife Capital
Keet Van Zyl
venture capital
seed capital
Knife Fund

More from Business

Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'

9 February 2021 8:49 PM

Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

9 February 2021 8:17 PM

The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments

9 February 2021 6:52 PM

Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

9 February 2021 8:54 AM

For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

5 February 2021 8:14 PM

Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM

It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds

28 January 2021 5:52 PM

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

26 January 2021 8:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

19 January 2021 6:54 PM

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown

14 January 2021 1:31 PM

Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls

13 January 2021 2:52 PM

Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO

8 January 2021 8:16 AM

New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe

7 January 2021 1:25 PM

The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'

Politics

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Local Politics

We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday

Local

EWN Highlights

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA