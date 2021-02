396 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,742 infections recorded

The Health Department on Tuesday recorded 1,742 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 479, 253 since March last year.

Three hundred and ninety-six fatalities were recorded bringing the death toll to 46, 869.

The Health Department says the recovery rate sits at 92% after 1, 367, 247 people have recuperated from the virus.

