396 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,742 infections recorded
The Health Department on Tuesday recorded 1,742 coronavirus infections bringing the number of infections to 1, 479, 253 since March last year.
Three hundred and ninety-six fatalities were recorded bringing the death toll to 46, 869.
The Health Department says the recovery rate sits at 92% after 1, 367, 247 people have recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 479 253, the total number of deaths is 46 869 and the total number of recoveries is 1 367 247. pic.twitter.com/6g8KfQOtsm— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 9, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 09 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 9, 2021
