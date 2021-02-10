[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral





'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a video of court proceedings where a lawyer mistakenly used a kitten filter during Zoom court proceedings, went viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

"I'm here live. I'm not a cat."



A lawyer logged into the 394th Judicial District with a cat filter on and couldn't turn it off.



This may be the funniest video I've seen this year. pic.twitter.com/0RokVVpgeA — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 9, 2021

