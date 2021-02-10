[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company
Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings
Social media is talking after hikers rescued a stranded and frozen dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings.
Watch the beautiful video below:
Jean Francois Bonnet & Ciara Nolan, doctors who've been working the frontline during Covid-19 crisis,were hiking the Wicklow Mountains in Ireland when they found a dog freezing who’d been lost for 2 weeks.They brought him down mountain & the dog has been reunited with his owners. pic.twitter.com/mK0C80NUuW— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) February 8, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92422531_cute-puppy-dog-toy-terrier-in-scarf-portrait-macro-new-year-christmas-there-is-a-white-fluffy-snow-c.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications
Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba.Read More
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More