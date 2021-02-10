[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings





Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings

Social media is talking after hikers rescued a stranded and frozen dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings.

Watch the beautiful video below:

Jean Francois Bonnet & Ciara Nolan, doctors who've been working the frontline during Covid-19 crisis,were hiking the Wicklow Mountains in Ireland when they found a dog freezing who’d been lost for 2 weeks.They brought him down mountain & the dog has been reunited with his owners. pic.twitter.com/mK0C80NUuW — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) February 8, 2021

