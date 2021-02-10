We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi





Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the online application system was created to eliminate human interference when parents applied for admission for their children.

In the last seven years, we have improved the system drastically, there were glitches here and there. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Lesufi says 33,000 parents did not upload their documents on the system.

Normally we ask parents to bring documents at the school so we can verify them but because of Covid-19, we said those applications must be uploaded. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

After seven days, if the documents are not uploaded your application is removed. Those documents are crucial and we can't place a child without them. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Parents who have questions can contact the department on 0800 000 789.

Listen to the full interview below...